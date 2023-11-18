An investigation into a dramatic blaze at a derelict building that prompted responses from 13 different firefighting crews has begun.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) shift manager Garreth Lewis said the fire at the single-level derelict Tokoroa building in Balmoral Drive was well-involved when firefighting crews arrived about 2am.

Lewis told the Rotorua Daily Post the blaze was reported at 1.51am and fire crews from Tokoroa, Putaruru, Tīrau, Mangakino, Rotorua, Taupō, Tauranga, Cambridge, Matamata, Ōpōtiki, Ngāruawāhia, Matatā and Kinleith Mill brigades responded.

Firefighting resources at the scene were reduced about 10am, and only a fire investigator and crew members from the Tokoroa station were still at the scene dampening down hotspots, he said.

It was too early to say whether the fire, which measured 60 metres by 60m, was suspicious, Lewis said.

