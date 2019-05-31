The New Zealand Transport Agency spent more than $27,000 fixing damage caused by a logging truck which spilled its load across the Hemo roundabout last year.

Details released to the Rotorua Daily Post under the Official Information Act showed the cost of repairing the damage was $27,374.51.

This was made up of $4752 on traffic management, $7817.96 removing and replacing the damaged guard rail, $6812.05 on street light removal and replacement, $7590 on removing and replacing a timber balustrade and $402.50 on repairing other damages.

Logs smashed through the barriers after part of a logging truck flipped. Photo / File

The costs related to a crash at the roundabout on August 31 last year when part of a logging truck flipped on to the Hemo roundabout causing logs to scatter.

There were no injuries but the incident caused one lane to be blocked.

In the days following NZTA Bay of Plenty Transport system manager Rob Campbell said they established a barrier had been broken and a light pole, the fence around the underpass and the garden had been damaged.

"There have also been some gouges made in the road surface from the impact of the truck hitting the road," he said at the time.