Masterton is where Chris Horrocks lives, but his love is a bach at Akitio Beach.

However, Horrocks fears for the safety of people, especially children, who use the beachfront esplanade road at Akitio as their footpath, and he wants the Tararua District Council to enforce road speed and safety messages along the entire beach front.

"I lived in our bach at Akitio for 10 months from mid October last year and apart from two incidents at the beach, the bomb threat at Christmas and after Easter, there has been no police presence," he said. "My major concern is road safety and the speed limit."

Horrocks, a life member of the Wairarapa Road Safety Committee, said the 50km/h speed limit at Akitio Beach was not often adhered to.

Advertisement

"Surely council can work with police to get strict adherence of the speed limit, particularly over the Christmas period when the beach is very busy," he said.

Horrocks also asked that "slow down and watch for pedestrian" signs be erected in the area.

"It's paramount everyone works together," he said.

Akitio resident Donna De'Admin told the Dannevirke News she agrees with Horrocks more should be done to enforce speed limits and safety measures around the beach, especially when visitor numbers swell over the holiday period.

With Ngati Kahungunu now owning the former Akitio School property, De'Admin said there were often children there who motorists need to be aware of.

Although Horrocks said he was very concerned by what he perceived as a "developing lack of interest" shown by the council to Akitio he told the Dannevirke News following a recent council meeting, he appreciated the time he was given to air his issues.

Tararua District Mayor Tracey Collis assured Horrocks her council certainly did care about Akitio.