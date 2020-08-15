Passengers in two vehicles were hospitalised with moderate injuries after a crash near Tikitere last night.

Emergency services were called at about 7.15pm to the scene on State Highway 33, between the intersections with Parkcliff Rd and State Highway 30.

This morning police said it was unclear exactly how many people were in the cars.

Both lanes were blocked after the crash and traffic was diverted through Hamurana.

One lane was reopened at 8.30pm and the road was reopened fully just after 9pm.

This morning police said the circumstances of the crash were still being determined.