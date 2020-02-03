The Rotorua retirement village resident who died in hospital after being hit by a car last month has been named by police.

She was 85-year-old Rotorua woman Shirley Anne Grieve - a resident of Glenbrae Village Resthome and Hospital, which is owned by Arvida.

One patient was taken to Rotorua Hospital and died the following morning.

This morning, a police spokeswoman said no arrests had been made in relation to the incident, but "inquiries are ongoing".

Police are investigating and the rest home "will conduct an investigation once the initial grieving process is over," Arvida group spokesman Tristan Saunders said last month.

The serviced apartment resident died with family at their bedside, Saunders said last month.

He said "the vehicle wasn't going fast" but she was hit and injured.

"It's a tragic event. We are very sad to have lost one of our residents."

He said Arvida chief executive Bill McDonald visited the facility on January 13 to express his condolences.

"The reality is that it was an accident by all accounts. We will conduct an investigation once the initial grieving process is over and anything we can do differently, we will... We are wrapping care and counselling around the first responders, family, and other residents."

He said staff were immediately aware of the incident, but he would not comment on whether the driver of the vehicle was also a resident.

Last month, a St John spokeswoman said one patient was driven to Rotorua Hospital in a moderate condition at 1.47pm on January 8.

A police spokeswoman said staff were called to the scene outside the facility on Hilda St, Fenton Park, at 1.50pm and left just after 3pm.