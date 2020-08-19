Furry four-legged friends are in need of a helping paw.

Abandoned cats surviving on their wits are becoming an increasing problem in the Taupō district. Local charity Community Animal Rescue and Education (CARE) operations manager Helen Rabinska says the charity is establishing a special team to attend to abandoned and injured cats and is asking for the community's support.

"We are seeking people with experience to join our cat trapping team and administration support to log the work being done," said Helen.

She says thousands of cats have been abandoned by their owners and are surviving on their wits.

"Many of the abandoned cats we deal with are now too frightened to have human contact and are left to breed uncontrolled year after year," said Helen.

CARE is frequently contacted about wild cats, especially where the cat is injured. Helen says a local resident recently came across a wild cat with a broken back leg and its front paw had been entirely severed.

"The cat needed trapping as it was still very active and too dangerous to handle."

CARE was contacted and a volunteer was on the scene within half an hour. Helen says CARE has the ability to respond quickly to calls for help.

"Many of the cats we see have broken or missing legs and eyes. Others are emaciated and suffering."

Too wild to be adopted as a family pet, most of the rescued cats are de-sexed and Helen says they go on to live a life as a barn cat or in a managed cat community.

However other cats have horrific injuries and need to be euthanased. Helen says the vet bill is an extra expense.

"The cost of caring for community cats is a significant drain on the charity. They are not adoptable in the normal sense so we do not receive adoption funds," said Helen.

CARE is also seeking families who can take on a barn cat. Helen says they are great at keeping a check on the rat population in a rural area.

"Unfortunately not all cats get to enjoy the benefits of a loving home, with regular feeds and a warm fire to snooze by in the evening."

Fundraising for the Community Cat Fundraiser starts on Friday at the CARE op shop in Nukuhau St. Other than the furniture, everything in the store will be half-price from Friday through to Sunday.

Please call Helen on 027 222 5 776 if you may be able to help. Donations may also be made by Facebook @CARECommunityNZ