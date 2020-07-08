A Taupō business is bringing the magic of Matariki to the community with a special koha cruise.

The Matariki Koha Dawn Cruise has had a "phenomenal" response and is about embracing Matariki, while giving something back to the community.

Chris Jolly Outdoors general manager Simon Jolly says the Matariki Koha Dawn Cruise is an initiative that is particularly important given the uncertain times many people are facing post lockdown.

"Our business partnership with Taupō Moana Group Holdings - a subsidiary of the Tūwharetoa Māori Trust Board - highlighted the importance of embracing this event and giving something back to our whānau and community, hence it being a koha cruise."

He says koha is a reference to a gift or in this case donation – it is what people can afford to pay to be part of this experience in spirit of Matariki.

"The feedback has been positively phenomenal and the team are really humbled to be able to be part of this event.

"As a team we are committed to learning more and will be taught how to make the rewena bread and pick the kawakawa leaves through tikanga Māori (Māori practices).

"We even have been learning some basic te reo Māori (Māori language)."

The Matariki Koha Dawn Cruise entails a trip out to the middle of the lake to do some star gazing and to see if Matariki can be found on the horizon.

Simon says Snow Rameka from The Haka Shop is their kaikōrero (main speaker) on Matariki.

"We see this being a beautiful experience with Snow and his group to learn, share and sing waiata with a complimentary cup of kawakawa tea and traditional rewena bread made from a 100-year-old bug.

"We also have some cool Matariki Activity Books to give to all our tamariki (children) on the boat to take home with them."

Simon says there has been an enthusiastic response to the cruise.

The publicity for the Matariki Koha Dawn Cruise was only posted on the Tūwharetoa Māori Trust Board Facebook page.

He says they had intentions to share it on their company page and their sister company's page, but it took flight and from there was shared 53 times and even to the Taupō Notice Board.

"We wanted to keep our reach as local as possible as a priority so agreed this was the best platform to launch off."

Simon says Chris Jolly has been inundated with inquiries through its toll-free number and were booked out within a few days.

"It feels amazing to receive such a great response as we have had to the Matariki Koha Dawn Cruise. We are fully booked for the 13th and 14th (July), and due to demand we have put on a third trip on the 15th which is also fully booked.

"This experience is for everyone and anyone who wishes to be part of it.

"It is the first time we have done this, so it is particularly special as it was put together for our community and whānau who otherwise cannot come out on a cruise with us."

He says Matariki is an important time of year for Māori as it is represents the new year which brings new beginnings.

"It is a time for coming together reconnecting, learning and sharing and reflecting.

"It is a time to celebrate new life, to remember those who've passed and to plan for the future. And it's a time to spend with whānau and friends – to enjoy kai (food), waiata (song), tākaro (games) and haka."

Simon says it feels fantastic to be able to operate again after six weeks of lockdown, and the Government's support has been instrumental to Chris Jolly Outdoors being able to continue offering its services to New Zealanders.

"At Chris Jolly Outdoors, we believe in creating outdoor experiences of a lifetime to enable us to reconnect and rejuvenate our soul.

"The synergy with the celebration of Matariki means so much more this year as we embrace a new beginning for all of us as we emerge from lockdown into our new normal."

He says they believe that in the current challenging climate all local operators need to support each other and work as a community to boost the overall tourism arrivals in Taupō.

"At Chris Jolly Outdoors, we have been in conversation with local partners such as DGLT, motel and hotel operators and tour operators to create packages as well as partnership opportunities to enhance the overall experience for New Zealanders looking to come to Taupō for a holiday."