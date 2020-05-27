Covid-19 has a lot to answer for, but at Taupō's Red Rock Gallery the artists want to show they have not been beaten, with a new exhibition of works by four artists, all with local connections.

The exhibition runs over Queen's Birthday weekend, opening daily from Saturday, May 30 until Tuesday, June 2 from 10am until 4pm daily.

Chris Martin will be showing a selection of his paintings completed during the lockdown period, which he describes as "a once in our lifetime moment of history that hopefully will not occur again for a very long time".

Chris Martin's untitled artwork of Two Mile Bay. Photo / Supplied

Charlotte Goodman is based in Wellington, working at Te Papa but the exhibition will show off some of her recent paintings which tell detailed stories expressed in a style not seen in Taupō before.

Her style of art is very much about 'play' and experimenting with imaginary realms and the creatures that inhabit them, resulting in happy experiences that will help get us all back on the road again.

Connie Takarangi has some of her poems mounted ready to hang on your wall, where you can read them at your leisure and be inspired on the next foggy morning, or evening with a full moon.

Also in keeping with her ethos of recycle, repurpose and reuse, Connie will have on show a range of her designer capes, just in time for your winter wardrobe.

Artist Connie Takarangi and her Collection of Nine. Photo / Supplied

Richard Hoadley has some heavy bronze works for the exhibition made from lost wax models that have then been cast in bronze, right here in Taupō. These are small sculptures all locally grown.

This exhibition is an opportunity to visit Red Rock Gallery and to support the efforts of the four artists. Please visit and bring a friend. All visitors must respect the strict social distancing precautions and hand-washing facilities will be available.

Red Rock Gallery is located at 63 Raywood Cres, Ashwood Park, off Crown Rd, Taupō.