Award-winning potter Fiona Tunnicliffe is presenting another group of exciting creations at the Taupō Museum and Art Gallery which reopened on Monday.

With a career spanning 30 years, Fiona is well-known and respected for her passion for clay, her love of animals and sense of humour, all of which is cleverly reflected in her distinctive and desirable creations.

"As a regular exhibitor at the museum, we are so pleased to welcome her back again to showcase her beautiful work, especially as our first exhibition after the recent Covid-19 lockdown closure," exhibitions officer Kerence Stephen said.

"Fiona has won numerous accolades as a fulltime potter, most recently winning the Waiclay National Ceramics Premier Award for 2019 with a mid-fired clay work called Blue Horse. We are excited about this exhibition which will be popular with locals and visitors alike.

"She is able to masterfully represent the essence of an animal's character whether it be through the flick of a tail or the arch of a neck."

Fiona is a member of the NZ Society of Potters and the Academy of Fine Arts and divides her time between making works and teaching.

Animallia III is showing in museum's the main gallery. The museum exhibition calendar for the rest of the year is still to be confirmed.

Under alert level 2, there will be strict hygiene, contact tracing and physical distancing measures in place, and a limit of 50 people in the museum at any one time.

Taupō Museum is open daily from 10am to 4.30pm. Entry is free to Taupō District residents and ratepayers with proof of address, and all children. Adults $5, seniors and tertiary students $3.