Firefighters strike in Tauranga and Rotorua for better pay and staffing

Striking NZ Professional Firefighters Union members in Rotorua. Mark O'Connor, left, and Josh Neilson.

Striking career firefighters have taken to the streets in Tauranga and Rotorua today.

They are among about 2000 NZ Professional Firefighters Union members nationwide striking today for better pay, more staff, enhanced working conditions and resources, including new fire trucks.

Members walked off the job for an hour at noon.

Fire and Emergency NZ warned there may be delays in responding to emergency calls during the strike.

In Tauranga, about 70 union members poured out of the Tauranga Fire Station, accompanied by family members, and formed a loud picket at the intersection of Cameron Rd and Elizabeth St.