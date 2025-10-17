Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Firefighters strike in Tauranga and Rotorua for better pay and staffing

Sandra Conchie
Multimedia Journalist, Bay of Plenty Times·Bay of Plenty Times·
2 mins to read

Striking NZ Professional Firefighters Union members in Rotorua. Mark O'Connor, left, and Josh Neilson.

Striking NZ Professional Firefighters Union members in Rotorua. Mark O'Connor, left, and Josh Neilson.

Striking career firefighters have taken to the streets in Tauranga and Rotorua today.

They are among about 2000 NZ Professional Firefighters Union members nationwide striking today for better pay, more staff, enhanced working conditions and resources, including new fire trucks.

Members walked off the job for

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save