On October 7, Fire and Emergency applied for a facilitation hearing in the Employment Relations Authority. Both parties have been directed to attend mediation before October 28.
Fire and Emergency deputy national commander Megan Stiffler said the employer had bargained in “good faith” and was doing everything it could to reach an agreement without disrupting services to the communities.
Union president Joanne Watson said the union opposed facilitation as Fire and Emergency had ample time to present a new offer, and refused to attend bargaining last week unless the strike notice was lifted.
The parties will mediate on the issue of Fire and Emergency’s application next week.
If the application is not withdrawn, it will be heard in the ERA on November 14.
Yesterday, the union issued a further notice to strike for an hour from noon on October 31.
Sandra Conchie is a senior journalist at the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post who has been a journalist for 25 years. She mainly covers police, court and other justice stories, as well as general news. She has been a Canon Media Awards regional/community reporter of the year.