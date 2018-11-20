Tena koutou katoa.

I'm sure you all join me in the hope that everyone in our community can enjoy a happy Christmas time with whānau and friends this year.

The Rotorua Daily Post Salvation Army Foodbank Appeal is an easy way for Rotorua residents to share the love at a time of year that can be tough and stressful for those in our community who are struggling.

Already this year the wonderful people at Rotorua Salvation Army have helped hundreds of individuals and whānau with food parcels and I know our community will give generously to the Christmas appeal to ensure they can continue to provide this vital support.

Advertisement

Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick encourages people to get involved in the Rotorua Daily Post Chrismas Appeal. Photo / File

Council is supporting the appeal and is collecting donations at the Civic Centre customer centre and at Te Aka Mauri in the library.

Read more:

• Rotorua pupils aim to bring happiness to people's day

• Foodbank hampers to bring Christmas hope to Rotorua community

• Donations start rolling in

• Opinion: Let's get the Christmas spirit rolling

Last year was a record year for the annual appeal and I would love to see us break that record this year. The appeal has become a bit of a tradition in Rotorua and I commend Rotorua Daily Post for sustaining it for so long and ensuring that every year it is a huge success for the benefit of our community's most vulnerable.

Rotorua is a place that pulls together when it's needed and I'm confident we will see that again for this year's appeal. I encourage everyone who can to give as generously as they can – let's make sure everyone can have a Merry Christmas.

Together – tatau tatau – we can, and do, make a real difference.