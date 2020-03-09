It's a fierce competition but this year Te Pikikōtuku o Ngāti Rongomai has been crowned the best at Te Arawa Kapa Haka Regionals 2020. Journalist Kelly Makiha talks to the leaders about how they pulled it off and the unusual way they celebrated their win.

There's been no rest for members of Te Arawa's winning kapa haka group Te Pikikōtuku o Ngāti Rongomai during the past year but they dug deep at the weekend to take out the top spot for a special reason.

The group's performance at the weekend at Te Arawa Kapa Haka Regionals 2020 was dedicated to Himiona Herbert, an original member who died suddenly at the age of 46 in October last year from a brain aneurysm.

Himiona Herbert. Photo / Supplied

His death came two days before Te Pikikōtuku o Ngāti Rongomai members were to fly to Australia to perform at the prestigious Edinburgh Military Tattoo in Australia, leaving the 40 members devastated they were unable to attend his tangi.

Preparing for that trip had been weeks in the making, adding to the group's hectic 2019 schedule which also included filming for a Hollywood production company in Wellington to make the next Avatar movie plus rehearsing for a Matariki show in Auckland.

Throw into that mix the fact that leaders Tukiterangi and Renata Curtis had a baby three months ago - just as rehearsals for the regionals started to ramp up - and it's been a frantic 12-month calendar.

"So basically we haven't rested very well. We have been kapa haka'd out. It was a tough campaign because a lot of my members didn't have a break and it was hard to prepare a strategic plan to keep them interested," Tukiterangi Curtis said.

"We had to find some inspiration and we dug deep."

Te Pikikōtuku o Ngāti Rongomai on their way to first place. Photo / Supplied by Shareena Dixon

Herbert became that inspiration.

"We didn't get to see him off as part of his burial and that was tough ... so the whole programme was a tribute to him."

So much so, the group didn't perform its famous choral waiata, Te Ata Māhina, as it would not have fit in with the tribute.

Tukiterangi Curtis said he was grateful to the group's creative team, which proved a massive help with his concept.

"The creative team came to the party and did some really wonderful work for the group."

He described his wife as a "superwoman".

"The sacrifice is huge but we are so grateful to have the creative team to be the supportive backbone to the group."

Members of the group are affiliated to Ngāti Rongomai and travel to Rotorua for weekend-long practices from all over, including Wellington, Auckland, Ōtaki, Matapouri and Tokoroa.

The practices are Saturday and Sundays from 9am to 6pm both nights and are gruelling.

Te Pikikōtuku o Ngāti Rongomai during their warm-up before their performance. Photo / Supplied

They will now spend the next few months resting and recharging before Te Matatini National Kapa Haka Festival 2021 rehearsals start.

Te Pikikōtuku o Ngāti Rongomai has only been together since 2013 but already are becoming regular trophy collectors at Te Matatini.

Making the national competition three times, last year they came second. The first two years they placed fourth and fifth respectively.

Meanwhile, "new kids on the block" Te Hekenga ā Rangi have found themselves in the top six after their first crack at the regional competition.

Despite being a new group, they are led by seasoned performers husband and wife Dan and Hiria Vaka.

First-timers Te Hekenga ā Rangi came sixth and will go to Te Matatini. Photo / Supplied

Dan Vaka said the group had been formed through family members who had a common goal and there was a good mix of experienced and new performers.

He said they were thrilled to make it through to Te Matatini.

"Six is the new number one. To come sixth overall is a huge achievement for our babies and we are so happy for them."

Meanwhile, for Te Pikikōtuku o Ngāti Rongomai, Tukiterangi Curtis said his group would focus on who they were as an iwi as they headed to Te Matatini in Auckland in 2021.

"Through knowing who we are, we can stick to our values and goals and the results will come from that."

Having worked so hard in the past year, Tukiterangi Curtis said he and his wife celebrated their win on Sunday by doing something they didn't normally do in the weekends.

"We stayed home and mowed the lawns."

Overall Winners and going to Te Matatini 2020 to represent Te Arawa:

1. Te Pikikōtuku o Ngāti Rongomai

2. Tūhourangi Ngāti Wāhiao

3. Ngāti Rangiwewehi

4. Te Matarae I O Rehu

5. Ngāti Whakaue

6. Te Hekenga a Rangi



Other results

Whakaeke

1. Te Pikikōtuku o Ngāti Rongomai, Te Matarae I O Rehu, Ngāti Rangiwewehi, Tūhourangi Ngāti Wāhiao

Mōteatea

1. Te Pikikōtuku o Ngāti Rongomai, Ngāti Rangiwewehi, Tūhourangi Ngāti Wāhiao

Waiata ā-ringa

1. Tūhourangi Ngāti Wāhiao

2. Te Hikuwai, Te Hekenga a Rangi, Ngāti Rangiwewehi, Te Pikikōtuku o Ngāti Rongomai,

Poi

1. Tūhourangi Ngāti Wāhiao, Te Pikikōtuku o Ngāti Rongomai

2. Ngāti Rangiwewehi, Te Matarae I O Rehu

Haka

1. Ngāti Rangiwewehi, Te Pikikōtuku o Rongomai, Ngāti Whakaue

Whakawātea

1. Te Pikikōtuku o Rongomai, Tūhourangi Ngāti Wāhiao

2. Te Matarae I O Rehu

Te Reo

1. Ngāti Whakaue

2. Ngāti Rangiwewehi, Te Pikikōtuku o Ngāti Rongomai

Provisional non-aggregate results

Tira

1. Ngāti Rangiwewehi

2. Tūhourangi Ngāti Wāhiao

Whaikōrero

1st Equal

Ohinemutu

Te Pikikotuku

Ngāti Rangiwewehi

Ngāti Whakaue

Kākahu

1. Te Matarae I O Rehu

2. Ngāti Rangiwewehi

3. Tūhourangi Ngāti Wāhiao

Kaitātaki Tāne

1st Equal

Te Piki Kōtuku

Te Matarae I O Rehu

Ngāti Rangiwewehi

Te Hekenga a Rangi

Kaitātaki Wahine

1. Te Matarae I O Rehu/Ngāti Whakaue

2. Ngāti Rangiwewehi

Composition

1. Te Hikuwai

2. Ngāti Rangiwewehi

3. Te Hekenga a Rangi, Tūhourangi Ngāti Wāhiako,

Best New Group

1. Te Hekenga a Rangi

Best Revived Item

1. Te Rau Aroha - Pakete Whero

Pakeke Group - Most Koeke Over 70+

1. Ngāti Whakaue Koeke

Best Pakeke Group

1. Te Rau Aroha

Eldest Koeke

Bonnie Amohau - Ngāti Whakaue Koeke