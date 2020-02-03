I am writing to say I totally agree with Kary Jamieson's letter regarding no shade for farm animals.

I've also seen sheep trying to get shade from one power pole. This is heart-breaking to see and I would hope that farmers would have more compassion for their animals.

I know I can't bear to be out in the sun in the middle of the day for any length of time.

Sheryl Gledhill, Ngongotaha



Concern over shade appropriate

Published letters about a lack of shade for farm animals constituting cruelty to animals and negligence by farmers are appropriate.

To take it further, how many farm houses do we see closely surrounded by shade and windbreak trees while almost every field and hedgerow tree on the property has been removed to make way for grass?

The owners know what makes them comfortable but don't seem concerned about their stock's comfort.

Not only comfort but animals get sunburned too and they stop eating (making money) when they get hot.

We bought a bare farm about 30 years ago and planted several thousand deciduous and fruit trees. A plus for ourselves and our animals and the grass still grew under the canopy.

Richard Kean, Rotorua



Authorities should be alerted

I too would like to add my voice to the letter writers concerned about

the cruel practice in this country of putting animals in paddocks

without shade.



The Ministry for Primary Industries and the SPCA need to be alerted when

this is observed.



Joy Maskell, Lynmore

