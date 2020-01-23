Like kids awaiting Christmas, two Rotorua men have been counting down the days to this weekend's One Love festival.

The tickets and accommodation were sorted nearly a year ago and each has carefully planned, washed and packed four costumes - one for morning and one for night for each day of the two-day Tauranga music festival.

For Mokai Kingi and David Ihaka, red, yellow and green were the colours of both reggae and of friendship.

The pair first crossed tri-coloured paths at the Ragamuffin Festival eight years ago.

The pair were interviewed in Kingi's prized Bob Marley-themed man cave.

His red, yellow and green striped hair matched the interior.

"I do it every time I go to a concert," he said about his fresh 'do.

Mokai Kingi (left) and his mate David Ihaka have four outfits, each, for the One Love Festival. Photo / Stephen Parker

The walls were covered in posters, T-shirts hung from the ceiling, antiques were intentionally placed around the gararge-turned haven.

The bar fridge was filled and the speakers were at the ready.

It was a place for them, their whānau and friends to gather.

Kingi's collection was extensive but the bulk of it had been collected in the last eight years when he moved back from overseas.

He has collected Bob Marley memorabilia on and off for more than 30 years, an obsession that started with a 21st birthday present depicting the reggae artist printed on to a reflective sheet.

It was still the 50-year-old's favourite piece.

"I actually like a lot of music ... I got into listening to Bob Marley when he died," Kingi said.

His favourite song by the legend was Waiting in Vain but the music the pair would jam to at One Love this weekend was what they were excited about.

There was no song and no artist they were most excited about: everything would be good.

"The share of the music and the love, just everyone gets along," said Kingi's friend, Ihaka.

"It's just sharing the music ... it's just awesome."

His costumes would include colourful, LED dreads that he made himself.

The pair would walk through the gates of the Tauranga Domain side-by-side in the heat of the long weekend.

And when the post-concert depression came on Monday, they would already begin planning for next year. Kingi wants new LED dreads, imported from overseas this time.

"The best time of the year," they said.