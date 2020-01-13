Re cigarette robberies (News, January 10). There's a simple solution for this problem: make all sales only available at police stations.

The profit margin for retailers is very minimal, and risks that dairy owners are facing would end, and who would be dumb enough to rob a police station?

Richard Evans

Lynmore



Credit where it's due

To give credit where credit is due, is an expression that means you should praise someone who deserves it.

Last October 30, the Rotorua Daily Post published photos of illegal dumping at the Tarawera transfer station, showing it overflowing with the long weekend mess.

Council general manager of infrastructure Stavros Michael was quoted as saying that waste collection services would be ramped up as the city moved into summer.

He lived up to his word. To the council's credit, it took on board the complaint and was prepared over the Christmas and New Year holiday period, by increasing the number of bins provided and simplifying the dumping process with temporary signs.

(Abridged)

Tracey McLeod

Lake Tarawera

