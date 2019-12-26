Thousands of keen Rotorua bargain-hunters descended on the city today to make the most of the popular Boxing Day sales.

Groups of friends, families with small children and even the elderly were out in force with Christmas money and vouchers in hand ready to snap up a deal.

The CBD was full of people nipping in and out of the stores and the Central Mall was abuzz with thousands walking around the building.

Manager Peter Faulkner said the carpark was already filling up by 9am.

Boxing Day was the "biggest shopping day of the year" for the mall, with people out to buy "anything and everything", he said.

The Central Mall was full of people throughout the day. Photo / Caroline Fleming

From the minute the doors opened, it was "pretty much full-on" as people sought out the bargains being offered by retailers, he said.

The day was great for businesses in the mall, which Faulker said was great.

"If our retailers are happy, we are happy."

Advertisement

Bargain hunter Gina Cicolini said it was her first Boxing Day back in the country in 11 years after living in South Korea.

She thought the stunning weather had brought out all the shoppers.

Cicolini had been on the lookout for shoes and clothes and had managed to snap up a bargain at one of her favourite stores.

Since arriving back in Rotorua, she said she had noticed the central city was a lot quieter so it was nice to see everyone out and the streets packed.

Manager at Miller's Fashion Club Janet Collins said they had been preparing for Boxing Day since the start of December. Photo / Caroline Fleming

Manager at Miller's Fashion Club Janet Collins said they had been preparing for Boxing Day since the start of December to ensure they had enough staff.

She said she had noticed a lot more foot traffic and lots of people had been coming in to spend their gift vouchers.

"People have definitely been coming in to refresh their summer wardrobe."

Lala Mandela stock manager Heather Vail said it had been the store's busiest Boxing Day yet and customers had been flooding the till all day.

Advertisement

Lala Mandela stock manager Heather Vail said it had been the store's busiest Boxing Day yet. Photo / Caroline Fleming

She said the sale had brought in a flurry of customers and business had been steady all day.

Many retailers were "too busy" to chat to the Rotorua Daily Post.

EB Games had a line out the door, while Glassons was pretty well full to the brim.

One business that normally had only a few staff had called in family to help out and were too flat-out to comment.

Michael and Siteri Rounds were at the mall experiencing their first Boxing Day in New Zealand. Photo / Caroline Fleming

Michael and Siteri Rounds were at the mall experiencing their first Boxing Day in New Zealand. The pair and their children had moved from Fiji to Rotorua this year.

Michael said it had been quite a "special day" and neat to get some bargains.

They had a trolley full of neat things, including a small ride-on bike for their son.

He could not believe how "crazy and hectic" the mall had been to get around, he said.

Security had not been ramped up for the day, however Watchdog staff would be out in force like every other day, Faulkner said.

The CBD had a steady flow of shoppers. Photo / Caroline Fleming

Parking did "come under pressure" on the day as people manically filed in and out, but Faulkner said that staff had been working hard all year to ensure it was maintained.

"It is always good seeing such a huge presence in our mall."

Shoppers Ellen Goodwin and Brayden Herbert were out on the town hunting for bargains.

Goodwin said the vibe in town was surprisingly "relaxed" and they had managed to get "loads of deals".

She said it was a bit hard to get a park, but the pair had managed to get some half-price clothing which made it worth it.