Can somebody please explain to me how this Government can, with one hand, ban supposedly single-use plastic bags (I used them multiple times) and with the other hand approve the expansion of the Otakiri water bottling plant?

The expansion will allow 3.7 million bottles to be made on site each day for 25 years (News, December 18). Nearly 34 billion plastic bottles.

Assuming the numbers are accurate, then not only is it ironic, but it is also, in my view, obscene. Talk about hypocrisy.

To have the approval granted by the Environment Court is an even bigger joke, in my view.

Abridged.

Phil Hereford

Rotorua



Rotorua looking great for Christmas

What a great look Rotorua gives at this time of the year. We need to be proud of what we have attained as a tourist resort.

The gardens are a great tribute to the council, our lakes are clean and even Lake Rotorua is improving, the attractions are world-class, and Māori make our city tick with culture and entertainment.

What a great place to live.

We should erect a massive sign in Fairy Springs Rd for the queues of cars lining up leaving Rotorua after Christmas.

It should read: Just think: If you lived here, you would be home now.

Alf Hoyle

Lynmore

