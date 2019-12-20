He's been a doctor, a friend, a champion and an advocate for the Rotorua community for 44 years. Now Rotorua's longest-serving GP Dr John Armstrong is retiring after spending almost his entire career working at the Ōwhata Medical Centre. He sits down with journalist Kelly Makiha to reflect on four decades in local health.

When Dr John Armstrong made noises to his high school physics teacher he wanted to be a doctor, her reply was "you've not got the brains Armstrong, think of something else".

So he did.

He went to university and tried a career in accounting. But hated it. A year later he took on labouring jobs instead.

By age 22, his desire to be a doctor hadn't gone away so he competed for a spot at medical school and got in.

After 42 years as a Rotorua GP, Dr John Armstrong is hanging up his stethoscope.

Fast forward to now and he's about to hang up his stethoscope after 42 years as a Rotorua GP - a career that's left him highly regarded in not only the Ōwhata community where he has worked but also among Māori and the medical fraternity.

"I guess the lesson there is have confidence in yourself, go for your goals and not be put off by people who think you can't."

His retirement is the end of an era. He's Rotorua's longest-serving GP, has delivered more than 1000 babies and has cared for more than three generations of patients - not only healing and supporting them through their health issues but supporting their families.

As a Pākehā doctor, he's earned the respect of his predominately Māori client base by being a fluent te reo speaker who is equally at home on the marae as he is in his medical centre.

"Being able to greet and hold conversations in Māori with my patients goes very much a long way ... It's all about them trusting you and understanding what you are trying to do."

Making medical care affordable and accessible has also earned him the reputation as being passionate about Māori health, including leading a major medical structural change in Rotorua in the 1990s that led to fewer unnecessary and potentially upsetting post mortems - something that was hailed by Māori.

His office is a picture of his past and his future.

Around his walls and on his desk are carvings, kite and special mementos he's been given from grateful patients.

Right by his desk, his wall is covered with photos of his three children (Moehewa - coach of the U16 NZ league team and development coach of the Warriors, Tawa - a doctor, and Miharo - a Māori Land Court judge and a High Court judge in Niue) and 11 mokopuna.

Dr John Armstrong from Rotorua in 2001. Photo / File

Now aged 71, he said he and his wife, Ata, who is the practice manager at the Ōwhata Medical Centre, had decided they needed to step back and spend more time with their family.

"I am aware that from the ages of 72 to 80 is a critical age in terms of health when the wheels can fall off. I love my job and my patients and I will miss them terribly but I can't go on forever and it's time to start walking the talk and doing my exercises and living well for whatever years I have got left."

Born in Ōtāhuhu, both his parents were GPs. Although a latecomer to medical school, Armstrong said he didn't regret his few years doing labouring work - including six months as "Hooky Boy" at Waipa Mill in 1968. He said it gave him a better understanding of how hard the unskilled workforce worked.

He started medical school in Dunedin in 1969 and graduated in 1975. Along the way he married Ata, who was studying Fine and Applied Arts at Otago Polytech.

With their firstborn, Moehewa, the Armstrongs arrived in Rotorua in 1975 and he worked as a house officer at Rotorua Hospital.

It was only in the plan to stay a year, but baby number two came along, Tawa. Two years later Armstrong was offered to go into practice with Dr Tony Townsend at the Ōwhata Surgery - where he remained for 42 years.

Staff from Owhata Medical Centre during their move to new and bigger premises in 2017. Photo / File

During the four decades, he has sold the practice twice, while remaining working there.

He first sold it to Poutiri Trust, bought it back again and then sold it 18 months ago to Pinnacle in preparation for retirement.

As well as his basic medical degree, Armstrong has a post-graduate qualification in obstetrics and gynaecology and is a fellow of the Royal College of General Practitioners - the highest qualification for a GP.

The Ōwhata Medical Centre is also a high achiever, having been awarded the highest quality Cornerstone accreditation by the college for the last 10 years.

"I am proud that we have provided the best care possible for a high need, low socio-economic group of patients in our area."

Along with Dr Des Epp and Townsend, the trio was the first of a younger generation to enter general practice in Rotorua.

Dr John Armstrong was an integral part of Māori health in Rotorua. Photo / File

"We worked hard, began early, five days a week and worked into the evening at the surgery most days. We did house calls, we also did obstetrics, babies would be born at all hours which meant that we could be up at all hours of the night and have to work the next day. If a baby came during working hours, patients knew and understood and would wait patiently to be seen."

Armstrong said obstetrics added hugely to the workload of a GP but it was also special.

"We followed the mum throughout the pregnancy, often getting to know the father well too during the pregnancy and it was a special part that the GP played in being involved in the delivery of a child, then seeing them again in their first few days and weeks of life, watching them grow and being their doc for their ailments as they grew up."

Shortly before there was a law change and midwives took over the role, Armstrong was starting to deliver the babies of women he had delivered.

"In those days, there was no after-hours centre. We did it all. We three docs at Ōwhata Surgery would share the weekdays and weekends."

They then got together with other doctors around the city to form a roster to ensure the city had after hours medical care - a system that later became Lakes Primecare.

Always committed to improving Māori health, he created the Whānau Ora programme to support those with high-risk chronic disease.

"I have enjoyed the academic challenge of the art of practising medicine. While it is based on science, it too is an art - the ability to communicate, listen, understand, empathise, make appropriate decisions and to care for and about people."

He said the ability to make a difference had been the most rewarding.

Along with Whanau Ora and the changes to post mortems, he's been involved in partnerships with Māori to influence decisions at government and community levels.

A photo of the late Aunty Bea Yates sits proudly on his desk.

"I was her doctor right from the start and many others I have been their doctor for 40-odd years."

Dr John Armstrong in 2005. Photo / File

He said there had been many sad cases, including being with a young boy and his mum when he died from muscular dystrophy.

"That was one of the most heartbreaking things I have seen. It does have an impact. But dealing with grief of families is very much part of being a GP."

He said there was a misconception that doctors were rich but that wasn't always the case with general practices, especially those in low socio-economic areas.

"Our work is never about making money, rather to make a difference for our patients. We work in those areas because we went into medicine to provide care where the need is greatest."

And while he leaves the profession proud of his achievements, he's also still concerned about the work left to do.

"We as largely Pākehā doctors have failed to deliver equity of care to sections of our patients, in particular, Māori.

He said there needed to be more Māori doctors - bred from more Māori students taking sciences at school and going to university to be health professionals.

Our work is never about making money, rather to make a difference for our patients

"There is a concern for the GP workforce in the future. Many older GPs are close to retirement and there are not enough New Zealand graduates choosing to go into general practice to fill the gap that that will create."

He said many young doctors were also reluctant to go into general practice as they didn't want to settle down in one area.

And while in that area his heart would always remain heavy for his profession, he said now was the time to spend with family, go to his grandchildren's sports events, go fishing, live a healthy lifestyle and "enjoy the beautiful country that we have".

There will be an open farewell to John and Ata Armstrong at the Ōwhata Medical Centre on January 8 between 2pm and 4pm to give the community a chance to say goodbye.