I totally agree with Brian Tamaki on the Government funding handed out to schools.

Why penalise children because they don't attend state schools?

Many schools these funds are going too are in wealthy high-decile areas whereas some in lower-decile areas, because they are not state schools, are entitled to nothing.

I would want my taxes to go to every New Zealand child no matter what school they attend.

It's should be for the benefit of all children, not just the ones the Government chooses.

Viv Radley

Rotorua



Are piers subject to rental charges?

I understand Lake Rotorua's lakebed is owned by Te Arawa.

Does this mean any piers driven into the lakebed to support the proposed walkway will be subject to rental charges payable to Te Arawa Lakes Trust?

If so, is there a contract, and what are its terms?

I would be nice to know as a person with a vested interest in the $20 million of local money being put into this project.

Lesley Haddon

Rotorua

