In reply to Sonya Bateson's editorial (November 11).

What is Bateson's problem? I have no idea what a Boomer is, nor do I wish to know.

I am 87, fully active, and an experienced journalist.

I even have books published. I do not moan about teenagers. I have four grown children so I know a little about today's (and yesterday's) youth.

Most of my friends are in the same age group, and, like myself, have worked hard and some have fought hard.

All feel we have earned the right to criticise what others do - including those younger

