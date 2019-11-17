In reply to Sonya Bateson's editorial (November 11).

What is Bateson's problem? I have no idea what a Boomer is, nor do I wish to know.

I am 87, fully active, and an experienced journalist.

I even have books published. I do not moan about teenagers. I have four grown children so I know a little about today's (and yesterday's) youth.

Most of my friends are in the same age group, and, like myself, have worked hard and some have fought hard.

All feel we have earned the right to criticise what others do - including those younger than us.

If older people did not offer advice and the occasional request to "pull your socks up and stop moaning" we may feel we are not doing our bit.

After all, we do not want today's young making the same mistakes we did - do we? Or do you prefer to jump in and test the water yourselves?

Bateson sounds as if she is having a hard time convincing people. Don't try is my advice.

I have argued my point with too many editors and bosses so I know you are merely going to bang your head against a brick wall.

Why do you not just relax and go with the flow? Enjoy life while you still cling on to it.

Jim Adams

Rotorua



Foot in the future

"Okay Boomer."

Chloe Swarbrick's throwaway line to heckling National MPs making an issue of her age (25), when she was debating climate change has caused some people to be offended.

Not sure why. I'm in my late 60s so a Boomer myself. I thought it was succinct and clever.

All power to this young woman with one foot in the future.

Is climate change already locked and loaded as Rachael Stewart suggests? Or is there still a chance my small grandchildren will have an okay life?

Focus on the big picture, people and forget the irrelevant details. There's a huge amount at stake here.

Lesley Haddon

Rotorua

