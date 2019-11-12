The amount of times I've had to ask a student to stop secretly (or not so secretly) eating in my class is amazing.

It ends up becoming a little bit hilarious trying to stop someone eating who clearly has only one thing on their mind - food.

I've taught teenage girls for most of my teaching career in a decile-three school. If students arrive hungry, they leave hungry - and it affects their learning.

Trying to teach subjects such as dance or physical education that require physical energy becomes especially difficult and frustrating first thing in the morning and then

