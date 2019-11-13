At recent AquaBots competitions, Rotorua children put their robotics skills to the test and made their mark as a town with robotics ability.

NZ AquaBots is an underwater robotics programme for school-aged children in New Zealand.

Teams are formed from Year 5 to 13 students and aim to inspire students and help discover the next generation of Kiwi scientists and engineers, while introducing potential engineering and robotics careers.

In mid-September Rotorua had its first AquaBots Regional.

Forty-one teams competed across four different events, with six ultimately qualifying for the National AquaBots Competition in Nelson at the start of this month.

