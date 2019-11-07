Marie Booth (Letters, November 5) hits the nail on the head with regards to the control of public safety through licensing and the law.

There is reason civilised society has learnt to use regulatory licensing to reduce the impact of activities that have the potential to create societal havoc before it happens.

Imagine if we (society) decided we did not need to license the use of motor vehicles and relied on the common sense and goodwill of responsible citizens to prevent havoc and mayhem?

Is it really a bridge too far to insist that firearms owners be licensed similar to

