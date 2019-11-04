Women's rugby as a whole is in a state of constant change. The growth of the game in the last decade has been phenomenal and the powers that be must do everything they can to continue building on that momentum. The Bay of Plenty Rugby Union is well aware of this and on Sunday ran a Pathway to Women's High Performance Rugby in Rotorua for women interested in finding out more about the high performance programme. Sports reporter David Beck went along to find out more.
Black Ferns captain Les Elder - businesswoman, athlete, leader

