Te Puna and Rangiuru defend Bay of Plenty Club Sevens titles

David Beck
By
4 mins to read
Te Puna Rugby Club have continued their stellar year by winning the Bay of Plenty Club Sevens. Photo / Supplied

Sometimes you have to wonder if there are sporting gods - scriptwriters in the sky pulling the strings to ensure a fairytale finish.

2019 will forever be the year in which everything Te Puna rugby

