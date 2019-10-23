COMMENT:

I saw a quote online the other day that really resonated with me.

"Stop the glorification of busy. Busy, in and of itself, is not a badge of honour. It is okay to not be busy. Repeat this with me: It is okay to not be busy". - Joshua Becker

Saying no is one of the hardest things for me to do.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

I'm a people pleaser and I like to help out.

I like to say yes.

I like to help everyone, with all the things, until there really is no more time to do anything other than worry

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.