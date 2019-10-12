Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily PostUpdated

Our People: Taongahuia Maxwell - fashion designer producing Māori-inspired garments and accessories

By
7 mins to read
Fashion designer Taongahuia Maxwell embraces her Māori culture. Photo / Stephen Parker

Fashion designer Taongahuia Maxwell embraces her Māori culture. Photo / Stephen Parker

She has overcome tragic losses and health hiccups to take her creative talents to Fashion Week catwalk twice over.
A treadle sewing machine was Taongahuia Maxwell's first tool of trade.

She was 10 when she sat

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.