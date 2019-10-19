If he's not performing at a mate's hooley, a wedding or hot rod hop, entertaining at a rest home, giving lessons to those with disabilities.

The 50s cool cat rocker who remains in red hot demand

It's not easy securing a slot in Al Dawson's diary.

If he's not performing at a mate's hooley, a wedding or hot rod hop, entertaining at a rest home, giving lessons to those with disabilities or playing at some event or another he's heading to "a gig down country".

He's a regular fixture at Whangamata's Repco Beach Hop, branded as New Zealand's biggest celebration

