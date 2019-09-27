How dare a 16-year-old kid, Greta Thunberg, steal the limelight from the powerful adults at the United Nations.

How dare she want to enjoy the type of life I have enjoyed for the past 60-plus years.

How dare she want to have a future without the overwhelming worry of the consequences of global warming.

What right has she got to be so dramatic, what a pain in my old butt to watch her get so uptight.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

I bet she's a hypocrite and owns a laptop and a cellphone.

I am going to throw the biggest hissy fit if she's awarded

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.