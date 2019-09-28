Rotorua 12-year-old Ticayla Manson does not shy away anything involving high speeds.

Her love of adrenaline has seen her progress through the national motocross rankings and now she can proudly hang the 1NZ plate on her bike after winning the Junior Women's (8-12 years) 85cc division at the Women's Motocross Nationals.

She was the fastest rider aged from 10-16 as her races were run alongside the 13-16 division and she beat all of them as well.

Ticayla said she was excited about her result at the event, held over two days in Hawke's Bay.

Advertisement

"We did five races, three on Saturday and two on Sunday. In the first race I got second and then I won the next four. I think dad might've changed the bike a little bit."

She regularly races on motocross tracks but the national event was held on natural terrain which she is not as accustomed to. She proved to be a fast learner.

Her mum Susie Manson said the jumps on a motocross track were where Ticayla usually made up ground on her competitors - without those she had to make up time elsewhere.

"There were no massive jumps so she had to pick up her cornering and speed. She had to find a new strength."

Despite the course being unfamiliar, Ticayla said she loved it.

"It was so much fun. [When racing] I just think about beating lots of people and not falling off. At nationals, it was a really rough track so I'd try to get a lead and then take it easy on the last lap because I didn't want to fall off and lose my spot."

"I like fast sports, I just can't take my time with anything. I do not take my time."

She has been riding motocross since she was 5. It is a sport which is well and truly in her blood, her dad and younger brother both race too. She also races Ministocks at the Paradise Valley Speedway.

"We still had dad's little pee wee that he started on so I started riding that around. I enjoy the jumps and the social side. It's really friendly and nice.

Advertisement

"I like fast sports, I just can't take my time with anything. I do not take my time."

She said she still gets a little bit scared if she is attempting to clear a new jump but that was all part of the excitement.

Ticayla's ultimate dream is to be one of the top female riders in the country. There is one rider in particular who inspired her.

"Courtney Duncan (of Dunedin)," she said with a big grin.

"She's the world champion. I think she just trains lots. I've met her a few times, I'd like to be like her."

Susie said there was a strong, supportive network among all female riders in the sport.

"A couple of the older girls at nationals would come up and talk to Ticayla and give her advice, a high five or a thumbs up. Even at the local tracks they stick together and give each other a bit of confidence."

She said the whole family was grateful to have sponsors, SDM Mechanical and Engineering, Patterson O'Connor Motorcycles and Choices Events and Promotions helping Ticayla out.

The Women's Motocross Nationals are held alongside the Veteran's Motocross Nationals which also had Rotorua riders on podiums.

Barry Morris finished third in the 40-44 year class and Cameron Negus won the 45-49 year class.