Rotorua 12-year-old Ticayla Manson does not shy away anything involving high speeds.

Her love of adrenaline has seen her progress through the national motocross rankings and now she can proudly hang the 1NZ plate on her bike after winning the Junior Women's (8-12 years) 85cc division at the Women's Motocross Nationals.

She was the fastest rider aged from 10-16 as her races were run alongside the 13-16 division and she beat all of them as well.

Ticayla said she was excited about her result at the event, held over two days in Hawke's Bay.

"We did five races, three on

