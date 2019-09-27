It is a lifestyle? Or a life sentence? Having even the smallest of lifestyle blocks can doom the unwary to a life of unruly sheep, petulant pigs, downright despicable chickens, unfortunate episodes involving electric fences, and water pumps that break down on the Friday evening of long weekends. Mostly


My daughters were leaning on the fence watching the hens scratch about in the paddock.

"You should get a rooster," said the eldest.

"Why?" I asked, being of the opinion that roosters are loud and stroppy and eat a lot without producing anything useful in return.

"Because we want baby chickens,"

