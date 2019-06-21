It is a lifestyle? Or a life sentence? Having even the smallest of lifestyle blocks can doom the unwary to a life of unruly sheep, petulant pigs, downright despicable chickens, unfortunate episode involving electric fences, and water pumps that break down on the Friday evening of long weekends. Rachel Wise tells it like it is. Mostly.


I was counting sheep.

Not because I wanted to go to sleep - anyone knowing me knows I have no trouble with sleeping, just with waking up and getting out of bed.

No, I was counting sheep because I thought one of ours was

