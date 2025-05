Hawke’s Bay Regional Council said it received a report of a jetski travelling well over the 5-knot limit. Video / HBRC

A jetskiing hoon has been filmed speeding past kayakers in the Napier Inner Harbour on Tuesday night.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council (HBRC) said it received a report of a jetski travelling well over the 5-knot limit.

“This kind of behaviour isn’t just against the rules – it’s unacceptable, especially with kayakers nearby enjoying a calm evening on the water,” HBRC said.

“Speeding in the harbour puts everyone at risk, including the person on the jetski.