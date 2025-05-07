Fish & Game rangers attempt to access Peter Butler's dam and maimais (inset) on the opening morning of duck-shooting season.
6 April 2025 NZME supplied
Fish & Game says it is liaising with police over a former mayor’s reaction to inspectors walking on his Waipawa farm, which he says ruined the experience of the opening day of duck shooting.
Fish & Game New Zealand chief executive Corina Jordan says it’s standard practice to visit private properties to conduct compliance checks, and the organisation takes any attempt to thwart that “extremely seriously”.
Peter Butler, a former mayor of Central Hawke’s Bay, has a 200-metre dam on his private property and opens the lake only for duck shooting on the opening weekend of the season.
Butler said he no longer shoots, but on Saturday he allowed 12 people on to several maimai around his dam, each of whom had paid $115 to Fish & Game for a licence.
“Compliance checks are not about catching people out – they are about protecting the integrity of the season, promoting responsible hunting, and ensuring public and hunter safety.”
Jordan said rangers always aimed to take a constructive and respectful approach when interacting with hunters and landowners, and in most cases, people were co-operative and respectful.
A Fish & Game spokeswoman said rangers in Hawke’s Bay issued four non-compliance tickets to duck hunters over the opening weekend. Three were issued for use of a lead shot and one for not having a licence.
Jack Riddell is a multimedia journalist with Hawke’s Bay Today and has spent the past 15 years working in radio and media in Auckland, London, Berlin, and Napier. He reports on all stories relevant to residents of the region.