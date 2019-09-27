We are fortunate at MTG Hawke's Bay to be surrounded by an active and engaged community – locally, regionally and nationally.

Being part of the arts and culture sector, we forge lots of connections, strategic partnerships and collaborative working relationships. These are all about creating synergy – achieving more together than we can achieve separately.

One area of the museum that has numerous collaborative threads is our education offering.

There are two different education programmes delivered by MTG – learning experiences outside the classroom (LEOTC) programme and Raranga Matihiko, weaving digital futures education programme.

Advertisement

The LEOTC programme is supported by a contract with the Ministry of Education, sponsorship from Napier Port and The Hawke's Bay Arts Society.

Raranga Matihiko is supported by a contract with Te Papa, as well as a four-way partnership with Auckland Museum, Waitangi National Trust and Te Papa. We are also working in collaboration with the National Aquarium on education outcomes for children.

A critical partner in the development of the collection is the MTG Foundation who actively fundraises to purchase carefully considered items for the collection.

The foundation in turn forms collaborative relationships with others to enhance the collection, such as the Mills Family Trust, both Napier and Hastings councils, Napier Port, Roger and Reydan Weiss Trust and many others.

Generous donations from the public, including bequests, and from other trusts such as the Webb Foundation, continue to add items to the collection.

Enriching knowledge about the collections, the region and the country happens in partnership as well.

READ MORE: Katherine Mansfield writes of her fun at the Bath House

Hawke's Bay Knowledge Bank are working with us, helping scan and transcribe diaries from the archives.

We join with the New Zealand Archaeology Association and Heritage New Zealand each year to support Archaeology Week – with experts brought in to talk about general archaeology and Hawke's Bay specific sites.

Advertisement

Partnership with Iwitoi Kahungunu has resulted in two successful art projects, with the Tūturu exhibition winning two Resene Colour awards in 2017. In preparation for the 100th anniversary of the Country Women's Institute, we are collaborating with the Eastern Institute of Technology, as well as discussing a regional approach with Central Hawke's Bay, Wairoa and Tairāwhiti museums.

There are multiple groups involved in the strategic development of arts and culture whom we engage with, such as Hastings City Art Gallery, Ngā Toi Hawke's Bay, East Coast Directors Group, Museums Aotearoa, Hastings and Napier councils and of course the Hawke's Bay Museums Trust Board.

Laura Vodanovich

Te Rōpū Kaiawhinga Taonga is a critically important and active relationship, helping steer the museum on a culturally appropriate pathway.

These are only some of the various groups, organisations and key stakeholders we partner with. It really does take a village to make institutions such as the museum work. What is exciting is that there are many other people and groups we plan to work with in the future.

As an example of a current collaboration, the New Zealand Chinese Association Hawke's Bay will be demonstrating calligraphy in the museum today from 10am to 2pm, as part of Chinese Language Week. So why not come in and see this beautiful art form demonstrated and try a little yourself.



Laura Vodanovich is MTG Director



WHAT'S ON

Chinese calligraphy – NZ Chinese Association Hawke's Bay will be demonstrating calligraphy and giving people an opportunity to give it a go. Today, Saturday, September 28, 10am-2pm. MTG main foyer. Free event.

Meet the Artist – Mauricio Benega. Sunday, September 29, 4pm, MTG Century Theatre. Free event, koha appreciated. Please register through Eventfinda.

School Holiday Programme – Create your own virtual tour (8+ years). Wednesday, October 2, 10am-12pm. Tickets available through Eventfinda.

School Holiday Programme – Geometric Art (7-12 years). Thursday, October 3, 10am-11.30am. Tickets available through Eventfinda.

School Holiday Programme – Ei Upoko: Garlands of Love (8-13 years). Thursday, October 3, 1pm-2.30pm. Tickets available through Eventfinda.

Mystery of History Exhibition opening. Saturday, October 5, 2pm. Join us for the opening of our new exhibition. Free, family-friendly event, all welcome!

Technique Tasters with tutor Jo Dixey, learn different stitch techniques including crewelwork, goldwork, and blackwork. Saturday and Sunday, October 5 and 6, 10am-12pm and 2pm-4pm. Tickets available through Eventfinda.

Show Me Shorts – The Sampler. Short Film Festival. Sunday, October 6, 6pm. Tickets available from the front desk at MTG now.

■ For full details visit www.mtghawkesbay.com