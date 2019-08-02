The opening of the newly built Tarawera Hot Springs Hotel and government bathing house was a major event in 1907.

On Saturday, October 9, John Vigor Brown, mayor of Napier, along with a group of invited guests travelled in two horse-drawn coaches and several motorcars to Tarawera on the Napier-Taupo Rd.

Napier photographer Percy Caz Sorrell captured the moment, signing and dating his work.

The museum's photographic collection holds two images from that day, one showing the Tarawera Hot Springs Hotel and the other the bathing house.

To achieve a good vantage point of the government bathing house, which was

