The house had a very relaxed beachy vibe; underpants slung over an open wardrobe door, that sort of thing.

Under one of the upstairs beds was most of a doughnut, in the bottom shelf of the fridge door were three tall glasses of what could only be described as dark liquid and on the living room coffee table was most of a Snickers bar, still safely cocooned in its wrapper.

The television didn't work and there were no keys to lock the place up if we went out. The bedroom was not vacuumed so that added to the relaxed, holiday

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.