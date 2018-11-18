Possibly the world's most glamorous hotel chain is setting up in Hawke's Bay, opening a new luxury hotel in Napier.

New York Stock Exchange-listed company Hilton confirmed it is opening a new hotel in Napier.

"Construction of DoubleTree by Hilton Napier is underway and is due for completion early 2019. The hotel will have a modern Art-Deco design theme running throughout and will feature stylish guest rooms, including spacious suites, a restaurant and bar, fully equipped gym, and a boardroom,"' a company statement said.

The company said it was attracted to Napier because of its location in the "renowned wine region of Hawke's Bay and New Zealand's famous Art-Deco themed city".

"DoubleTree by Hilton Napier will be located in the central business district – a short walk to Hastings St pedestrian mall, the waterfront and Napier's famous Art-Deco attractions."

The building that will become a new DoubleTree by Hilton. Photo / Paul Taylor

The hotel will be located at located at 36 Munroe St, formerly the PwC offices.

Auckland-based Sarin Investments will manage the hotel under a franchise agreement with USAR Napier Limited.

DoubleTree by Hilton Napier is Sarin's second DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in New Zealand, the first is in Wellington.

"We are thrilled to open our second DoubleTree by Hilton hotel and to bring this international brand to Napier and the Hawkes Bay region," Sarin Investments chairman Raman Sarin said.

Hilton Asia & Australasia development senior vice president Guy Phillips said the company was thrilled to be coming to Napier.

"Having recently worked with Sarin Investments on the opening of DoubleTree by Hilton Wellington, we are thrilled to once again partner with them to bring our world-renowned DoubleTree by Hilton signature welcome to Napier."