COMMENT

It ticks all the boxes.

It would offer jobs and transport for locals, look after the environment, inject money into the local economy and could provide a world-class attraction.

But the proposal to set up a new sustainable tourism venture at Okere Falls has been opposed by more than half the submitters who had their say.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Of the 45 submissions received in response to a new zipline tourist attraction at Okere Falls - a joint venture between Rotorua Rafting's Sam Sutton and Māori landowners from Ngāti Hinerangi-Ngāti Hinekiri, 25 were against it.

The reasons for objecting range from concerns

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.