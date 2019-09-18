Last week's piece ended with this breaking news: And the national winner of the 2019 Smokefreerockquest is ...

I hadn't forgotten to finish; I had left it hanging because the result was not known at the time of writing. It is now.

And the national winner of the 2019 Smokefreerockquest, winning $10,000 worth of musical equipment from Rockshop, an $8000 NZ on Air video grant, a management package, branding and continued mentoring is … Arlo Mac of Havelock North High School.

Yes, the boys won and it was a joyous night in Takapuna.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

But that's got little to do with

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.