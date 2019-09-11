On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
In fact it became an important stepping stone for, among others, Opshop, Ladyhawke, Brooke Fraser, Anika Moa, Bic Runga, The Feelers, and Elemeno P.
Breaking news: The National Party has had a landslide victory and Jim Bolger is the country's new prime minister.
In the early days, young musicians played covers. If they managed to sound like the original they were good. If they could turn their amplifiers up to the top end of the Richter Scale they were even better.
Then came an important shift; they had to play one original song and one cover.
I remember in those earlier years, the focus seemed to be on face paint (think Kiss), outrageous costumes (think circus performers) and lots of head banging (think neck injuries). It almost seemed that the music was a secondary consideration.
Breaking news: The population of New Zealand has just reached 4 million.
Today the music is certainly not secondary. Contestants take great care in creating and crafting songs and they present themselves…well… remarkably normally.
Yes, there is head banging but that happens more in the mosh pit, that seething mass of unbridled youth that forms in front of the stage.
Breaking news: A magnitude 7.1 earthquake has struck Christchurch causing widespread damage in the city and surrounding areas.
Further back in the venue, you will see parents and supporting teachers. Most of them will not be head banging (they've got to mind their back).
Breaking news: Baldwin St, Dunedin, may have lost its steepest-street crown to a Welsh street, Pen Fford Llech in the village of Harlech but with spelling like that I don't think they deserve the title.
Which brings us right up to the present day and the 2019 national final which will be held at the Bruce Mason Centre, Takapuna, on Saturday. I will be there with Havelock North High School band Arlo Mac, one of 10 national finalists.
I won't be in the mosh pit (arthritis) but I'll be wallowing in the comfort of a posh sit.
I have already taken band members, Harry Mason, Ben Bush, Joe Ledword and Tom Grant to Auckland for the recording reward they earned as finalists. A day in Parachute Studios with Six60 bassist Chris Mac as mentor was surely a day they won't forget. They rocked their happy little socks off.
Yes, it takes a day to record a song properly. Recording studio minutes are much longer than those in the outside world.
If the producer says, "One more take and we'll have it", you should send out for more strong coffee and substantial food supplies.
But it's all part of the rich tapestry of making music and is worth every minute.
Breaking news: And the national winner of the 2019 Smokefreerockquest is …
Wyn Drabble is a teacher of English, a writer, musician and public speaker.