Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today / Opinion

Investment lessons from the maimai: Nick Stewart

Hawkes Bay Today
6 mins to read

Patience in the maimai and careful portfolio management might seem worlds apart, yet they share similarities, writes Nick Stewart.

Patience in the maimai and careful portfolio management might seem worlds apart, yet they share similarities, writes Nick Stewart.

Opinion

Nick Stewart is a financial adviser and CEO at Stewart Group

OPINION

As the early morning mist rises over wetlands across New Zealand this opening weekend, hunters will be settling into their duck hide or maimai, waiting for that familiar wing-beat overhead. Patience is as much a tool as any

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today