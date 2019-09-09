COMMENT

I used to chortle when I heard the Beatles musing about the years to come.

Namely, Paul McCartney chirpily declaring how things would likely be "when I'm 64".

We'd listen to such folly in our young years and essentially dismissed it as a novelty tune about something that kids really don't think about.

That something called aging.

There's another memorable line from a song which has stuck in my memory.

"But then the years go by..."

And yep, they certainly do, don't they Macca.

For Mr McCartney is now a healthy 77 years old.

He has stacked on a

