COMMENT:

I love that old saying "you learn something new every day".

Because it means no one knows everything...not even the living and breathing encyclopedias who warm the seat upon The Chase.

There's another old saying that goes along the lines of "I always wondered what that actually meant".

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

And "well, go figure huh?"

And "I never knew that".

Life is a learning curve which possesses another ingredient in the pursuit of gathering knowledge and wisdom..."you learn by your mistakes".

However, I think one should add "sometimes" to that.

For I made so many mistakes trying to work the challenges

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.