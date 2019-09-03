It is sometimes easy to forget, when you are watching the final product, just how much effort goes into making sport happen.

In the Bay of Plenty we are blessed with coaches, managers and administrators whose passion for their sport runs so deep they spend hours upon hours behind the scenes, making sure everything runs smoothly.

One of those people is Rotorua Basketball's Ngaire Lee, who I had the pleasure of interviewing this week. The 88-year-old has been coaching and administrating at all levels of the game for the past seven decades, driven by a pure love for the sport.

