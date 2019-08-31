"I was lucky enough to take time out going on adventures, trips and rides around New Zealand, and my love for our country and our outdoors grew as well as my knowledge and experience," she says.

"I aspired to share this passion, to help more people enjoy the fantastic biking and outdoorsy things our country has to offer. So, Adventurers Travel Company was born."

Adventurers is a specialist travel agency organising custom adventure holidays.

They are an excellent example of a small, entrepreneurial business surfing the wave of the growth in mountain biking in Rotorua and New Zealand.

"We operate like a standard travel agent except for a few unique differences," she continues.

"As cyclists and thrill seekers ourselves, we've ridden or hiked the places we send our clients to. We understand all there is to know about the experience, the places to stay, and the logistics.

"We know just how awesome the tracks and trips are and we take an individualised approach to business.

"We listen to our clients and work, collaboratively, to put together a personalised itinerary to suit their fitness and skill level."

Adventurers Travel Company's link to Rotorua is twofold.

"Because we love biking, we love Rotorua," she adds. "And it's a very special place for my partner, Sean.

"He grew up holidaying in a good old, traditional Kiwi bach on the shores of Lake Tarawera. And now, three generations of family and friends still holiday there, year round…making more memories."

The 180km of trails in the Whakarewarewa forest was her introduction to mountain biking in New Zealand.

"It's our favourite place to smash out days of cross country trails and technical downhills, so it's obviously one of the many awesome places we send our mountain biking clients to."

Favourite trails are those that offer a more technical challenge and a sense of achievement.

"Kung Fu Walrus is our go-to trail, adding in Te Ahi Manawa/Burning Heart if we can be motivated to climb Moerangi road twice.

"We love what some people call 'all mountain' riding…we love the climbing as much as the downhills."

While Rotorua offers a massive range of trails, another feature is spectacular day rides just a short drive away.

"Like Moerangi and Western Okataina, to mention a couple of our favourites. To me, Moerangi epitomises North Island bush adventure riding encapsulating decent climbs and exciting downhills and surrounded by massive trees, pristine rivers and endless native bush.

"Western Okataina is also an impressive technical challenge with its rutted out sections and mostly uphill on the way to the Trig point.

"And it's extremely rewarding on the way out, offering a really cool challenge to those brave enough to take it on."

Exhilarating rides is a big part of what Adventurers Travel Company love doing.

"However, a holiday or short break with us doesn't mean you have to do these more challenging adventures," she says. "We also organise cycling holidays and we hire out ebikes.

"We just love to share our beautiful country with you…thrill-seeking or not."

