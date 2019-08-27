After nurturing the talent of a star such as Danny Lee, Rotorua Boys' High School golfers are always going to face big expectations.

If their form so far this year is anything to go by, the crop at the school could soon ensure Lee is not the only household name when it comes to Rotorua golfers.

The team of Reef Pohatu, 16, James Tauariki, 16, Nikau Priest, 14 and Josh Robinson, 16, go into Monday's New Zealand Secondary School Golf Final on the back of winning the Super 8 and Bay of Plenty Intercollegiate championships.

Te Puke Golf Club professional

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.