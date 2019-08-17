On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
My name is Cira, I like kebabs dripping in barbecue sauce and indulging in a couple of wines with my mates at the weekend. I have the upper-body strength of a seal and your grandmother can probably outrun me. What better person to test out the hyped-up F45 8-week challenge?
The end of this week marks the half-way point of the F45 8-week challenge and as is the way of life, it has been a rollercoaster.
We are now in the "regular season" phase of the challenge which goes for four weeks. Red meat and dairy are reintroduced as wellas complex carbs, and caffeine is allowed "at your discretion".
With my dairy intolerance and no eating red meat (sausage rolls are still a no-go), this hasn't affected me too much other than I can have brown rice and don't feel guilty about my caffeine intake.