My name is Cira, I like kebabs dripping in barbecue sauce and indulging in a couple of wines with my mates at the weekend. I have the upper-body strength of a seal and your grandmother can probably outrun me. What better person to test out the hyped-up F45 8-week challenge?

The end of this week marks the half-way point of the F45 8-week challenge and as is the way of life, it has been a rollercoaster.

We are now in the "regular season" phase of the challenge which goes for four weeks. Red meat and dairy are reintroduced as well as complex carbs, and caffeine is allowed "at your discretion".

With my dairy intolerance and no eating red meat (sausage rolls are still a no-go), this hasn't affected me too much other than I can have brown rice and don't feel guilty about my caffeine intake.

A look into the 'regular season' meal plan.

I also have a confession: last Saturday I went to a ball and, being the daredevil I am, had a few blacklisted alcoholic beverages.

I cut a few shapes on the dance floor which I counted as exercise.

But without sugarcoating it, these past two weeks have been awful.

Long story short, my lack of flexibility and strength got the better of me two weeks ago and last week I was told by the osteopath I had sprained my back.

Who does that? Clearly this seal has a few hidden tricks up her sleeve.

I had pushed through a few workouts last week but the pain got a bit much and I haven't been back at all this week and was told to avoid the high-intensity classes.

I am gutted.

I tried my luck with a social netball game on Wednesday and you could have thought I was a 90-year-old bending over trying to pick up the ball.

In other words, it's not any better.

It's amazing how much of what is happening to you physically can affect you mentally. I've been tired, irritable, frustrated and pretty down.

Not only do I feel like I'm letting myself down but also my team.

Rotorua's F45 challengers are split into three teams: Brooklyn (woop-woop), Foxtrot and Athletica, each with dedicated trainers and closed-groups on Facebook.

F45 Rotorua owner and trainer Jesse Acton. Photo / Supplied

It's a really cool way to get in another healthy dose of support, sharing journeys, highs and lows, and offering encouragement.

Like I said previously, it's like a family.

I have four more weeks to reach my goal - get toned, improve my cardiovascular ability and do a pull up! My back's not feeling great but hopefully next week will be better.

Wish me luck.