You'd never catch me sailing around the world in a yacht, no matter what the size. I'd never sky dive either.

That's so far out of my comfort zone, I'd be paralysed with fear. For some people it's fear of public speaking that freezes them to the spot.

Apparently that tops the most dreaded activities list people would ever consider undertaking. Yet public speaking is not something I worry about.

I know skilled and articulate people who break out in a sweat just thinking about it. And there are those who take to public speaking like a duck to water.

Advertisement

I think if you know your subject matter well you are half way there. It is often the question and answer session that I find a little harrowing. Comfort zone is personal. To each his or her own.

So I do applaud those who feel the fear and do it anyway. Those who accept a challenge and take themselves completely out of their comfort zone. Whatever that might be.

Sitting in the audience at the Harcourts Dancing for Hospice event on Saturday night many of the dancers had, as they explained, abandoned their comfort zone, and went completely outside of it. You'd never have guessed there was ever any apprehension. They nailed it on the night.

Ten couples who are not professional dancers, most with no dancing experience at all, explained their trepidation in the video clips we saw before they commenced their dance number.

"I've never danced before", "it's just not something I would ever consider doing", "what would my mates say", "mum said I can't dance", "there must be someone better".

In the end they all agreed the cause was the clincher. Everyone knows the work of Hospice.

Their dedication and commitment to supporting people to live life well for however long that might be.

Some of the dancers had personal experience of Hospice services being used for members of their own families. It would be hard to say no but probably harder still to put their fear aside.

Advertisement

For nearly four months the 10 couples practised two or three times a week. The video clips saw them hard at it, laughing, sweating and collapsing with exhaustion. I suspect there might have been tears of frustration too behind the scenes. But on the night they gave it everything they had and then some.

Couples who started off not knowing each other, having to develop discipline, routine and rhythm. Looking at some of the lifts, jumps and tossing a high level of trust would have been absolutely vital.

They gave polished performances. They smiled and looked as if they were enjoying it. To go from beginners, a few months earlier, to stars on the night was truly remarkable. All credit to the choreographers and dance instructors Elly-Ann Pritchard and Troy Smith.

The event is Hospice's major fundraiser of the year. They hope the evening will have raised $150,000.

What the evening does demonstrate is that you can take a group 20 individuals and transport them to a place they've never been before. Each will have learnt so much from the experience.

They know next time they are asked to do something extraordinary, consider another challenge they'll have no hesitation in saying yes. Whether they have the experience or know-how, that's not important.

What they do have is courage and determination. These are portable traits that can be used daily. Their lives just got more exciting.

Merepeka Raukawa-Tait is a Rotorua district councillor, Lakes District Health Board member and chairs the North Island Whanau Ora Commissioning Agency. She writes, speaks and broadcasts to thwart political correctness