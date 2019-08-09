"Ultimately it's been good news" for Fordlands bus services, according to the Bay of Plenty Regional Council.

Thirty Fordlands residents, of all ages, gathered at Sunset Primary School on Thursday night to hear updates about public transport and reserves from the Bay of Plenty Regional Council and Rotorua Lakes Council.

The Rotorua Cityride bus service bypassed a stop on Wrigley Rd for a month last year, after "a series of incidents" threatened the safety of passengers and drivers.

However this week's discussions with the regional council were all about positive change.

A regional council spokeswoman told the group there had been one incident of a threatening nature since, but she described it as a "one-off".

Rocks were thrown at a bus on July 22 about 6.30pm on Ford Rd, near Bellingham Cres, but no windows were broken.

"There was an amazing response last year and that seems to have continued through ... We don't want to withdraw the service ... We know that there are so many people that rely on it. Ultimately it's been good news."

Families were asked to keep encouraging children to be considerate of drivers and report any problem behaviour from others.

Residents said it was possible children from other neighbourhoods were behind the random incident last month.

"As a community, we pretty much know our streets, and when kids are out and about and who they are," one resident said.

Sunset Primary School principal Eden Chapman said it could have happened anywhere, "but I think having this hui and talking about being vigilant, that's what we want to see".

Sunset Primary School principal Eden Chapman. Photo / File

Christine Hutchison, from Rotorua Lakes Council's parks and recreation team, thanked the community for ensuring its new bus shelter was "well looked after".

She then explained plans for a new playground in Huia Lyons Park.

Hutchison said the council was working alongside Sunset Primary School to ensure the separate play sites would have points of difference.

"We are hoping it will be put in by the end of the year."

She also updated the group on plans for a shared path between Malfroy Rd and Old Taupo Rd.

"The big, wide, pedestrian and cycle paths - you're getting one right through your community along the riverbank. So that's going in by the end of the calendar year as well."

Chapman also made a presentation about a new play area being built at the school.

All but $15,000 of the costs will be covered by fundraising completed to date.

Playground designs for Sunset Primary School. Images / Supplied

Among other things, it will have Rotorua's first "social swing" - a circular swing system with each swing facing the centre.

The school is also getting new fencing to keep dogs out and prevent children from entering neighbouring properties, as well as painting improvements for the vision impaired, and upgrades to a toilet for people with disabilities, which will all be paid for with Ministry of Education funding.

Play area designs for Sunset Primary School. Images / Supplied

The school buildings are also being repainted, and Placemakers are visiting for a free working bee in the coming months to do repairs around the grounds.

Matua Te Ohu Mokai closed the meeting with a karakia and said: "Recalling everything that was spoken about tonight, awesome things are happening."